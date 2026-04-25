Christian Warrior Prepper

Christian Warrior Prepper

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Beverly Watson's avatar
Beverly Watson
2h

Please check out

https://refugemedical.com/

Made in USA. Based in Spiro, OK.

Military, first responder and household grade IFAKs. Get to know TJ Morris (Bear), owner, @ Bear independent.com.

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Gary O Cims's avatar
Gary O Cims
2h

Now do Temu Body armor, please.

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