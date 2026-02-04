Christian Warrior Prepper

James L Salgado
Feb 5

Keith, your assessment is spot on brother! Without going into how I know, what I know is that, bottom line, China does not desire a hot war with us but instead, history of this regime is to build and equip a military service, brown water, blue water with overwhelming odds. Evidence of this is the large numbers of ship building across China and those naval vessels already in service. The increase in vessels is a force multiplier! The air order of battle too is formidable, ever increasing along with the CCP being flush with cash, thanks to our American economy. The ground order of battle is another consideration due its incredible number of troops that serve. Going back to my earlier comment of China not wanting a hot war with the United States. That type of war the CCP realizes that the US is a combat ready country, our history in MANY wars makes it clear that we have a "won't lose" mentality. What the Chinese focus on are ways to incapacitate us, to slow our response times but lone wolf terrorism is not their TTP, they have released the vast majority of viruses, oftentimes placing blame on sources outside of China. Another approach China has been researching and in part, hacking into our I.T. systems such as banks, utility systems and more. There's been an increasing trend in social media suggesting that an EMP could immobilize our country, our power production and distribution systems are, for the most part, unprotected making it a viable target which again means a no shots fired scenario, exactly like China wants. Its estimated that China would approach any conflict with the United States by multiple fronts and only after incapacitating our ability to communicate and dispatch our military forces to protect the homeland. China has used economic leverage for many years around the world. They attempt to create the end state by approaching smaller, less economically nations through the bridge and roads program. It then offers terms to repay the Chinese economy by including basing opportunities for the Chinese military, land based, deep water ports and nations rich in oil and other raw materials that feeds the Chinese economy. I would say to watch Taiwan for Chinese incursion and invasion, how this is carried out would be excellent intelligence to gather and assess. China is also very business aggressive in that if any nation experiences difficulty and/or default then China claims part of the nation for military basing rights, look to Afghanistan for that evidence. As individuals, what can we do to prepare? That's a topic for discussion later where we could share our experiences and develop a general contingency plan, if you've been through tornado and hurricane storm activity, this is a good place to start. With China though, never turn your eyes away from watching them, they are always watching us and are launching many satellites, think about it. Questions?

American Texan
Feb 4

Yes, they are linked to pre-war, along with our food supply and other aspects of agriculture. China will use these two primary methods to distribute biological warfare. Different methods of distribution are stateside, just not as mass-casualty as our food supply.

Share
1 reply
