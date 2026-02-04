Are China-Linked Bio Labs Part of Pre-War Positioning in the U.S.?
Situation Update
This article provides an update to the previously reported discovery of an illegal biological laboratory in northeast Las Vegas. New information has materially changed the understanding of this case, connecting it directly to a prior illegal biolab operation uncovered in Reedley, California, and raising legitimate national security questions.
In the original Las Vegas operation, federal agents and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers executed search warrants on January 31 at a residence in northeast Las Vegas after receiving information about a possible illegal biological laboratory operating out of the garage. Investigators discovered laboratory equipment, refrigerators containing vials of unknown liquids, and biological materials requiring HazMat handling and FBI laboratory analysis. More than 1,000 samples of liquids and materials were collected for testing. Authorities stated at the time there was no known threat to the public.
New Findings and Reedley Connection
Subsequent reporting and court records now confirm that the Las Vegas operation is linked to the same network and limited liability company involved in the infamous Reedley, California biolab discovered in 2023. That facility was operated by Chinese national Jia Bei Zhu, also known as Jesse Zhu or David He, who had fled China to Canada and later entered the United States. Zhu was previously charged in connection with the Reedley operation, which federal investigators described as an unauthorized biological laboratory.
The Reedley facility contained thousands of vials of blood, tissue, and other biological materials, many labeled with names of infectious agents including HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria. Investigators also documented genetically engineered mice designed to carry COVID-related genetic material, as well as a refrigerator labeled “Ebola.” The stated business purpose of the Reedley operation was the sale of medical testing kits, but investigators determined the operation largely consisted of importing and reselling counterfeit test kits from China. Court records and congressional reporting noted unexplained wire transfers from Chinese financial institutions and a lack of legitimate commercial activity.
In the Las Vegas case, the property was owned through an LLC tied to Zhu. The home was reportedly being used as an Airbnb rental property. Court filings indicate that individuals who stayed at or worked around the property later reported illnesses consistent with potential exposure, though no causal link has yet been publicly confirmed. As in Reedley, authorities conducted a slow, methodical HazMat removal process over multiple days to prevent contamination or exposure.
Biological Materials Identified
According to reporting and court documents, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified at least twenty potentially infectious agents connected to the Las Vegas materials during preliminary review. These reportedly included HIV, tuberculosis, COVID-related materials, hepatitis, and malaria. As with Reedley, some materials were unlabeled or coded, requiring laboratory analysis to determine content and viability. Testing remains ongoing under FBI oversight.
Officials have continued to state there is no confirmed public health threat at this time. However, the scope of the materials and their similarity to the Reedley case have prompted renewed scrutiny.
Analyst Assessment and Strategic Context
What follows is an assessment, not an allegation. It is based on pattern analysis, publicly stated adversary doctrine, and acknowledged vulnerabilities within U.S. infrastructure.
There is a non-trivial probability that individuals involved in these operations could be acting in alignment with, or in support of, interests connected to the Chinese Communist Party. This probability increases when viewed within the broader strategic context of rising tensions between the United States and China, particularly regarding Taiwan.
Chinese military and state actors have openly discussed asymmetric warfare concepts that target civilian infrastructure and population resilience rather than conventional battlefield engagement. U.S. government agencies have already acknowledged that Chinese cyber actors have accessed elements of critical infrastructure, including power grids and water systems.
Viewed through this lens, the placement of unauthorized biological laboratories near major population centers deserves examination beyond routine criminal enforcement. Reedley sits within reach of multiple Southern California metropolitan areas. Las Vegas is a major population, tourism, and logistics hub. From a strategic standpoint, these locations are not random.
In a pre-war or wartime scenario, the combination of infrastructure disruption and biological release would align with asymmetric warfare doctrine. Power and water disruptions paired with biological exposure would overwhelm medical systems, create mass illness, and degrade national response capacity without the use of traditional military force.
There is no public evidence that such an operation has occurred or is imminent. However, the confirmed existence of multiple unauthorized laboratories tied to the same network raises legitimate national security concerns, particularly in the absence of a comprehensive monitoring system for illicit biological activity.
This assessment does not assert intent. It asserts that ignoring pattern, timing, and strategic context would be a mistake.
Biblical Perspective: Expectation, Discernment, and Responsibility
Scripture does not present war, disorder, or upheaval as anomalies. It treats them as recurring features of a fallen world, especially as nations contend for power and influence.
Jesus warned plainly that conflict would intensify, not resolve itself. He spoke of wars and rumors of wars as conditions believers should expect rather than be shocked by (Matthew 24:6–7). Paul echoed this reality, describing seasons marked by instability, fear, and moral breakdown rather than peace (2 Timothy 3:1–5).
The Bible also distinguishes between panic and preparedness. Wisdom is repeatedly commended as the ability to see danger early and act accordingly (Proverbs 27:12). That posture is not fear-driven. It is rooted in discernment. Ignoring warning signs is never presented as faith.
Scripture places responsibility for protection first within the household. A failure to provide and safeguard those entrusted to one’s care is treated seriously (1 Timothy 5:8). Throughout the Old Testament, leaders are judged not by their intentions, but by whether they took responsibility for the safety of their people when threats emerged (Ezekiel 33:6).
At the same time, the Bible is clear that vigilance does not replace trust in God. Readiness and faith operate together. Psalm 127 acknowledges that human effort alone is insufficient, yet it does not excuse neglect or passivity. The call is balance, watchfulness without panic, action without arrogance.
Biblically speaking, the expectation of conflict is not a call to despair. It is a call to sober clarity. Christians are not promised exemption from chaos, but they are commanded to lead their households with wisdom, steadiness, and courage when it arrives.
Keith, your assessment is spot on brother! Without going into how I know, what I know is that, bottom line, China does not desire a hot war with us but instead, history of this regime is to build and equip a military service, brown water, blue water with overwhelming odds. Evidence of this is the large numbers of ship building across China and those naval vessels already in service. The increase in vessels is a force multiplier! The air order of battle too is formidable, ever increasing along with the CCP being flush with cash, thanks to our American economy. The ground order of battle is another consideration due its incredible number of troops that serve. Going back to my earlier comment of China not wanting a hot war with the United States. That type of war the CCP realizes that the US is a combat ready country, our history in MANY wars makes it clear that we have a "won't lose" mentality. What the Chinese focus on are ways to incapacitate us, to slow our response times but lone wolf terrorism is not their TTP, they have released the vast majority of viruses, oftentimes placing blame on sources outside of China. Another approach China has been researching and in part, hacking into our I.T. systems such as banks, utility systems and more. There's been an increasing trend in social media suggesting that an EMP could immobilize our country, our power production and distribution systems are, for the most part, unprotected making it a viable target which again means a no shots fired scenario, exactly like China wants. Its estimated that China would approach any conflict with the United States by multiple fronts and only after incapacitating our ability to communicate and dispatch our military forces to protect the homeland. China has used economic leverage for many years around the world. They attempt to create the end state by approaching smaller, less economically nations through the bridge and roads program. It then offers terms to repay the Chinese economy by including basing opportunities for the Chinese military, land based, deep water ports and nations rich in oil and other raw materials that feeds the Chinese economy. I would say to watch Taiwan for Chinese incursion and invasion, how this is carried out would be excellent intelligence to gather and assess. China is also very business aggressive in that if any nation experiences difficulty and/or default then China claims part of the nation for military basing rights, look to Afghanistan for that evidence. As individuals, what can we do to prepare? That's a topic for discussion later where we could share our experiences and develop a general contingency plan, if you've been through tornado and hurricane storm activity, this is a good place to start. With China though, never turn your eyes away from watching them, they are always watching us and are launching many satellites, think about it. Questions?
Yes, they are linked to pre-war, along with our food supply and other aspects of agriculture. China will use these two primary methods to distribute biological warfare. Different methods of distribution are stateside, just not as mass-casualty as our food supply.