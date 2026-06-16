Body Armor for the Prepared Christian: What Stops a Bullet and What Doesn’t

Body armor is one of those subjects where there is a lot of confident talk and not much real experience behind it. Most of what you read online comes from people who have never worn a vest for a full shift in hundred-degree heat, and who have certainly never watched what a round does when it slams into one. I have worn body armor for close to forty years. I started with soft armor early in my career, moved to plates later on, and over my last few videos I have shot the daylights out of both old and new armor so you can see with your own eyes what holds and what does not.

This one is for the prepared Christian who wants to protect his family and his congregation when trouble comes. Scripture does not leave us guessing about whether hard days are ahead of us. The warnings run all through Revelation, Daniel, and Isaiah. The question is not whether difficult times are coming. The question is what you are doing today to be ready for them.

Let me walk you through the two families of armor, what each one actually stops, and what I recommend depending on whether you are standing post on a security team or building out a preparedness plan for your home.

Soft Armor: The Layer You Will Actually Wear

Soft armor is built to stop handgun and shotgun rounds. That covers everything from a .22 up through a .44 Magnum, and good soft armor will take multiple hits without failing. I shot one of my older soft vests with a full magazine of 9mm, and every single round stopped in the first half of the layers. When I cut that vest open afterward, there was barely a dimple on the back side. I doubt it would have even cracked a rib.

This is the soft body armor I wear and recommend.

The reason soft armor is the right starting point for most people is simple. The overwhelming majority of attacks you are likely to face involve a pistol, not a rifle. When someone brings violence into a church, it is almost always handgun ammunition. Soft armor handles that all day long, and it does it while staying concealable. I can wear a soft vest under a normal shirt and only a trained eye is going to pick up on it. That is exactly what you want on a security team, where blending in is part of the job.

Hard Armor: When You Need to Stop Rifle Rounds

Hard armor is a different animal. These are rigid plates that ride in a plate carrier, and they exist to do one thing soft armor cannot do, which is stop rifle rounds. The trade-off is weight and visibility. A loaded plate carrier is heavy, it wears on you over time, and anyone who sees you in one knows immediately that you are wearing rifle protection. There is no concealing it under a shirt.

Check out the plates and plate carrie r I like.

You also need to be honest with yourself about the threat level you are actually planning for. My plates are rated to stop 5.56 green tip and other common rifle rounds. You will see armor advertised that stops 7.62 armor-piercing, and that is impressive, but realistically the chance of a civilian running into 7.62 AP is slim. Buy for the threat you are likely to meet, not the one that sounds the scariest in a sales listing.

One more thing on plate carriers. You can add side plates, and you should consider them, but even then you are left with gaps under the arms and along the sides. A lot of officers have been shot in exactly those areas. Plates protect your vital center, but they do not wrap you up.

The Combination Vest: Maximum Coverage for Preppers

There is a third option that gets overlooked, and it is the one I would personally wear if I were rolling out as a prepper expecting a fight. It combines large panels of soft armor running across the entire vest with a hard plate inserted in the center. So you get rifle protection over your vitals and soft protection covering the wider area that plates leave exposed.

A lot of guys running SWAT and similar operations strip down to plates only because it is lighter and faster. I understand the appeal, but I never thought that was the smart move. When I knew I was going into a situation where a firefight was likely, and I might face both rifle and pistol fire, I wanted coverage across those side areas, not just over my chest. Yes, the combination setup is heavier and bulkier. You know what is more uncomfortable than carrying a few extra pounds? Getting shot. That settles the argument for me every time.

If you are building a preparedness loadout, the combination vest or a plate carrier are both solid choices. Pick based on how much weight you are willing to carry and how much coverage you want.

Backface Deformation and the Five-Year Rule

Here is the part most people skip over, and it is where the technology has really moved. When a round hits your armor and the armor stops it, that energy does not just disappear. It pushes back against the panel and into your body. That is called backface deformation, and it is what breaks ribs, bruises organs, and lands you in the hospital even when the bullet never gets through.

Older armor stops the round, but it lets a lot more of that energy reach you. I shot my 31-year-old vest with everything from a .22 up to double-aught buck at point-blank range, and it held. But the newer stuff manages that backface energy dramatically better. The new vest I shot with a full mag of 9mm left almost nothing behind it.

This is why armor carries an expiration date. Manufacturers rate soft armor for five years. For a civilian, if you have held onto a vest for ten years and treated it well, I think it will still do its job. Past that, I would replace it, mostly because the technology has improved so much that you are leaving real protection on the table by hanging onto old gear. If you cannot afford to replace older armor right now, do not throw it out. It will still stop rounds. You will just spend more time recovering afterward.

The $300 Option Worth Knowing About

For my church security people, there is a product I genuinely did not believe in until I tested it. It is soft armor built into an Under Armour style shirt. I honestly thought it was a gimmick when it showed up. It is not. In my testing it performed better than the duty armor I wore at the end of my career, and it runs around $300. You can add side panels for a little more. For a security volunteer who needs protection that disappears under street clothes and does not announce itself, that is hard to beat.

While we are talking ammunition, one quick note from the shooting tests. Speer Gold Dot is the best self-defense round I tested. It is a hollow point, and it flattened out and expanded perfectly every time. Soft armor stopped it cold, including .44 Magnum and even decades-old ammunition that still performed like the day it was loaded.

What I Actually Recommend

Let me make this simple based on where you stand.

If you are on a church security team, wear soft armor. Spend the extra few dollars to add side protection, and take a serious look at that concealable armor shirt. It will stop the handgun threat you are most likely to face, and nobody in the building will know you are wearing it.

If you are a prepper, start with concealable soft armor at a minimum. That lets you move through town as a gray man, looking completely ordinary while still being protected against the pistol round you are most likely to encounter, even in a worst-case world. Then add plates in a carrier, or step up to the combination soft-and-hard vest, for the times you expect to face rifle fire. Soft underneath for everyday movement, hard on top when the threat climbs.

I keep a list of the specific gear I use and trust over at christianwarriortraining.com. I cannot always link armor products on YouTube without the platform throwing a fit, so that is where to find what I actually run.

Closing Thoughts

None of this gear is the point. It is a tool. The reason I wear armor, and the reason I teach this, is that I have a family I want to come home to and people who depend on me to be there. Scripture puts that responsibility on us plainly. “But if anyone does not provide for his relatives, and especially for members of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever” (1 Timothy 5:8, ESV). Providing includes protecting.

Jesus Himself used the picture of a man prepared to guard what was his. “When a strong man, fully armed, guards his own house, his goods are safe” (Luke 11:21, ESV). Being ready is not a failure of faith. It is faithfulness with the people God has placed in your care. We are in a spiritual battle, and we are also living in a world where evil shows up at the door wearing flesh. Prepare for both.

If this breakdown helped you, leave a comment and tell me what armor you are running or what questions you still have. Share it with your pastor or your team leader so the people standing post with you are working from the same information. And if you want to keep this kind of content coming, consider upgrading to a paid subscription. Paid subscribers are what keep Christian Warrior Prepper going and let me keep testing gear so you do not have to guess.

Remember your ABCs. Always Be Carrying.

Copyright © 2026 Keith Graves. All rights reserved.