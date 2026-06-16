Christian Warrior Prepper

Christian Warrior Prepper

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Mark's avatar
Mark
Jun 16

Yes, this is the exact same brand some of our men use, myself included. It feels good, but be prepared to sweat, not as much as other vests but you'll still feel the difference. In any warm weather especially, but under a suit you'll feel it in even moderate weather.

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Konrad Winderl's avatar
Konrad Winderl
Jun 16

Keith, thank you for all you do and all the training/info you provide. I am a member of a small Baptist church and I am the only one that carries for security. We may never have any situation unfold at our little church, but reading your posts helps me to learn and to feel like I’m better prepared in the event the unthinkable happens. God bless you for that!

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