Christian Warrior Prepper

Christian Warrior Prepper

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CONRADMARCH's avatar
CONRADMARCH
Feb 2

Hay, brother keeping the two channels separate is a good idea. I struggle with some platforms are "buggy". If I can find one platform/channel to get your information and not the other I still got the message.

I just found my account where I have paid subscriptions. Both yours. The process of switching to my Proton Mail was impossible without starting a new Substack account and canceling the old one, which I did just now.

As a well trained student of couples counseling I just now apologized to my lovely wife for the occasional moodiness of resent weeks because of the frustration of Substack. Go figure.

I am looking forward to this month's range training.

Blessings!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Keith Graves
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture