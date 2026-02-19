Christian Warrior Prepper

Scott Oslund
4d

As a former Kalifornian who escaped to Texas 13 years ago, I can say with full confidence that Kalifornia is run by the dumbest smart people, and by dumb, I mean unwise. There’s a profound lack of wisdom, knowledge, understanding, and discernment. I’m 64 years old and witnessed the incredible speed of its collapse beginning in the early 2000’s. Shockingly rapid deterioration. Hard to imagine that Reagan was once the governor and won California handily in the 1980 and 1984 Presidential elections.

Konrad Winderl
4d

I live in SoCal and have been watching the gas prices spike again….and have been wondering why it’s happening. Thank you for this information so my family and I can be in the know and prepare accordingly. God bless you!

