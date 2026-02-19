California Fuel Supply Vulnerability: Threat Intelligence Briefing
West Coast fuel imports are rising sharply as refinery closures increase dependence on vulnerable maritime supply routes.
Classification: POSSIBLE (Moderate)
Primary Impact Zone: California, Nevada, Arizona
Secondary Impact Zone: National food distribution and West Coast military logistics
Situation Overview
California gasoline imports reached their highest levels since 2016 following the October 2025 closure of the Phillips 66 Los Angeles refinery. Valero’s Northern California refinery has also ceased operations earlier than expected, further reducing in-state refining capacity.
Energy analysis firm Vortexa reports a sharp increase in imported gasoline, including elevated volumes routed through the Bahamas. With limited pipeline connectivity to Gulf Coast refining hubs, California remains heavily dependent on maritime shipments for refined fuel.
Industry analysts project average price increases of five to fifteen cents per gallon, with recent short-term spikes approaching forty cents over a two-week period.
California now relies on imports for an estimated majority of its refined fuel consumption.
Key Risk Factors
1. Refining Capacity Reduction
The closure of two major refineries removes redundancy from the state’s fuel infrastructure. Reduced redundancy increases sensitivity to maintenance outages, storms, port disruptions, or supply chain friction.
2. Maritime Dependence
Refined fuel shipments must move through extended maritime routes. Some shipments transit through Caribbean hubs before moving through the Panama Canal to reach the West Coast.
This introduces exposure to:
Panama Canal congestion or disruption
Insurance and freight rate volatility
Port cyber vulnerabilities
Geopolitical escalation affecting shipping lanes
3. Regional Interdependence
Nevada and Arizona receive substantial fuel supply via California’s infrastructure. Supply strain in California can cascade into neighboring states.
4. Strategic Considerations
In a Pacific conflict scenario, West Coast refining and fuel staging capacity becomes strategically important. Reduced local refining increases reliance on long-distance maritime supply during a period when those routes could be contested.
There is no verified evidence of coordinated foreign manipulation of California energy policy. However, the structural vulnerability created by increased import dependence is real.
Likelihood Assessment
Short Term, 0 to 12 Months
Continued price volatility: Likely
Localized supply disruptions: Possible
Statewide shortages: Unlikely absent external shock
Medium Term, 1 to 3 Years
Persistent import reliance: Highly Likely
Disruption triggered by geopolitical event: Possible
Severe supply shock during Pacific conflict: Possible but contingent
The proposed Western Gateway Pipeline from Texas through Arizona may reduce pressure but is projected several years from completion.
Potential Impact
If disruption occurs, likely effects include:
Rapid fuel price spikes
Diesel shortages affecting agriculture and food transport
Increased grocery prices nationwide
Pressure on emergency response logistics
Military supply strain on the West Coast
Preparedness Recommendations for Christian Households
This is not a panic scenario. It is a structural vulnerability that warrants prudent preparation.
Maintain vehicles above half tank during stable periods.
Store limited stabilized fuel where legal and safe.
Rotate stored fuel consistently.
Maintain a 30 to 60 day food buffer to offset transport-driven grocery spikes.
Evaluate backup power options that do not rely solely on gasoline.
Reduce unnecessary fuel dependency where practical.
Avoid hoarding behavior. Monitor logistics indicators rather than political commentary.
Intelligence Outlook
California’s energy posture has shifted from relative self-sufficiency decades ago to heavy import reliance today. That shift increases exposure to supply chain disruption and maritime chokepoints.
Absent geopolitical escalation, the most probable outcome is continued price volatility and moderate inflationary pressure.
In the event of Pacific conflict or significant maritime disruption, West Coast fuel supply would be stressed rapidly.
Preparedness posture: measured vigilance, steady readiness, no alarmism.
Further monitoring recommended.
As a former Kalifornian who escaped to Texas 13 years ago, I can say with full confidence that Kalifornia is run by the dumbest smart people, and by dumb, I mean unwise. There’s a profound lack of wisdom, knowledge, understanding, and discernment. I’m 64 years old and witnessed the incredible speed of its collapse beginning in the early 2000’s. Shockingly rapid deterioration. Hard to imagine that Reagan was once the governor and won California handily in the 1980 and 1984 Presidential elections.
I live in SoCal and have been watching the gas prices spike again….and have been wondering why it’s happening. Thank you for this information so my family and I can be in the know and prepare accordingly. God bless you!