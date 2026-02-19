Threat Intelligence Briefing

California Fuel Supply Vulnerability

Classification: POSSIBLE (Moderate)

Primary Impact Zone: California, Nevada, Arizona

Secondary Impact Zone: National food distribution and West Coast military logistics

Situation Overview

California gasoline imports reached their highest levels since 2016 following the October 2025 closure of the Phillips 66 Los Angeles refinery. Valero’s Northern California refinery has also ceased operations earlier than expected, further reducing in-state refining capacity.

Energy analysis firm Vortexa reports a sharp increase in imported gasoline, including elevated volumes routed through the Bahamas. With limited pipeline connectivity to Gulf Coast refining hubs, California remains heavily dependent on maritime shipments for refined fuel.

Industry analysts project average price increases of five to fifteen cents per gallon, with recent short-term spikes approaching forty cents over a two-week period.

California now relies on imports for an estimated majority of its refined fuel consumption.

Key Risk Factors

1. Refining Capacity Reduction

The closure of two major refineries removes redundancy from the state’s fuel infrastructure. Reduced redundancy increases sensitivity to maintenance outages, storms, port disruptions, or supply chain friction.

2. Maritime Dependence

Refined fuel shipments must move through extended maritime routes. Some shipments transit through Caribbean hubs before moving through the Panama Canal to reach the West Coast.

This introduces exposure to:

Panama Canal congestion or disruption

Insurance and freight rate volatility

Port cyber vulnerabilities

Geopolitical escalation affecting shipping lanes

3. Regional Interdependence

Nevada and Arizona receive substantial fuel supply via California’s infrastructure. Supply strain in California can cascade into neighboring states.

4. Strategic Considerations

In a Pacific conflict scenario, West Coast refining and fuel staging capacity becomes strategically important. Reduced local refining increases reliance on long-distance maritime supply during a period when those routes could be contested.

There is no verified evidence of coordinated foreign manipulation of California energy policy. However, the structural vulnerability created by increased import dependence is real.

Likelihood Assessment

Short Term, 0 to 12 Months

Continued price volatility: Likely

Localized supply disruptions: Possible

Statewide shortages: Unlikely absent external shock

Medium Term, 1 to 3 Years

Persistent import reliance: Highly Likely

Disruption triggered by geopolitical event: Possible

Severe supply shock during Pacific conflict: Possible but contingent

The proposed Western Gateway Pipeline from Texas through Arizona may reduce pressure but is projected several years from completion.

Potential Impact

If disruption occurs, likely effects include:

Rapid fuel price spikes

Diesel shortages affecting agriculture and food transport

Increased grocery prices nationwide

Pressure on emergency response logistics

Military supply strain on the West Coast

Preparedness Recommendations for Christian Households

This is not a panic scenario. It is a structural vulnerability that warrants prudent preparation.

Maintain vehicles above half tank during stable periods. Store limited stabilized fuel where legal and safe. Rotate stored fuel consistently. Maintain a 30 to 60 day food buffer to offset transport-driven grocery spikes. Evaluate backup power options that do not rely solely on gasoline. Reduce unnecessary fuel dependency where practical.

Avoid hoarding behavior. Monitor logistics indicators rather than political commentary.

Intelligence Outlook

California’s energy posture has shifted from relative self-sufficiency decades ago to heavy import reliance today. That shift increases exposure to supply chain disruption and maritime chokepoints.

Absent geopolitical escalation, the most probable outcome is continued price volatility and moderate inflationary pressure.

In the event of Pacific conflict or significant maritime disruption, West Coast fuel supply would be stressed rapidly.

Preparedness posture: measured vigilance, steady readiness, no alarmism.

Further monitoring recommended.

