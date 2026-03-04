Shortwave Signals From Iran: What a “Number Station” Could Mean

There is a lot going on in the world right now, and recently something unusual caught the attention of radio monitoring groups around the world.

A shortwave transmission in Farsi was picked up internationally on 7.910 MHz. The broadcast consisted of spoken numbers repeated over the air.

If you are not familiar with shortwave intelligence communications, that might not sound like much. But to people who monitor these frequencies, it immediately raises questions.

That type of broadcast is known as a number station.

Before we jump to conclusions about what this signal might mean, it helps to understand what number stations are and why intelligence agencies have used them for decades.

I’m also going to talk about the possible explanations for this signal, including the concern many people have about sleeper cells. Then we will look at the Christian perspective on how believers should think about events like this.

The Transmission That Was Detected

Radio monitoring groups reported that the transmission was heard in Europe and other regions and repeated multiple times.

The broadcast was spoken in Farsi, the primary language of Iran.

It began with a phrase similar to:

“Attention, attention,” followed by a series of numbers.

To most listeners, those numbers are meaningless.

But for someone with the correct decryption key, they may contain a detailed message.

Now, I’m a ham radio operator. My call sign is K3PIG. “Kilo Three Pig.” I was a narcotics cop for years, so I figured it fit.

Signals like this are something radio operators and intelligence watchers pay attention to. I personally didn’t hear this particular broadcast in the Pacific Northwest, which probably means the signal was too weak to reach my area. But the reports from Europe appear credible, and the transmission has been discussed in several monitoring communities.

Right now there is no confirmed explanation for who sent the message or who it was intended for.

And that uncertainty is actually normal when it comes to number stations.

What a Number Station Is

A number station is a shortwave broadcast that transmits sequences of numbers or coded groups.

The numbers are usually spoken by a human voice or generated electronically.

To anyone without the proper key, the broadcast sounds like random numbers being read over the radio.

But the intended recipient has something called a one time pad.

A one time pad is essentially a matching code sheet that allows the numbers to be translated into words and instructions. Without that pad, the message cannot be decoded.

When used properly, one time pad encryption is considered unbreakable.

That is one reason intelligence agencies have used this system for decades.

A Method Used Throughout the Cold War

Number stations became widely known during the Cold War.

Both Western and Soviet intelligence services used them to communicate with agents operating inside foreign countries.

A couple of famous examples include:

The Lincolnshire Poacher, believed to be connected to British intelligence.

The Cuban Numbers Station, used by Cuban intelligence to communicate with agents inside the United States.

In fact, in 2001 the FBI prosecuted members of a Cuban spy ring who had been receiving instructions through a number station broadcast out of Havana.

Even today, number stations still appear from time to time across the shortwave spectrum.

To people raised in the internet era, this might seem outdated. But the method has several advantages.

Shortwave signals can travel thousands of miles, sometimes reaching multiple continents.

The receiver only needs to listen. They never transmit anything back.

That makes it extremely difficult for authorities to identify who is receiving the message.

Why This Particular Signal Is Getting Attention

There are a few reasons this broadcast caught the attention of monitoring groups.

First, the transmission was in Farsi, which suggests a connection to Iran.

Second, the broadcast was repeated multiple times, something that often happens when a message is considered important or when an agent may have missed a scheduled communication window.

Third, the signal was heard internationally, which suggests it was intended to travel long distances.

Some monitoring groups believe the signal may have originated in or near Iran, although that has not been confirmed.

Three Possible Explanations

At the moment, there are several possible explanations for this broadcast.

We simply do not know which one is correct.

Communication With Sleeper Cells

The first possibility is the one that concerns most people.

The signal could have been intended for clandestine operatives operating inside Europe or the United States.

Number stations have historically been used exactly for that purpose.

If that were the case, the message might contain instructions, updates, or operational guidance.

Right now there is no evidence confirming this explanation, but it cannot be dismissed either.

Intelligence Communication With Assets

Another possibility is that the message came from the United States or an allied intelligence service.

Shortwave number stations have also been used to communicate with resistance groups, informants, and covert assets inside hostile countries.

If that were the case, the broadcast could have been directed toward individuals inside Iran, not outside it.

Backup Military Communications

A third possibility is internal military communication.

Iran’s command and control infrastructure has taken heavy damage in recent operations. When a country’s normal communications systems are disrupted, military units sometimes fall back on older radio networks.

Shortwave radio can serve as a backup communication method when satellite, internet, or other systems become unreliable.

Personally, I think this explanation is less likely. But it is still possible.

The Bottom Line

Right now we simply do not know:

• Who sent the message

• Who it was intended for

• What the message contained

But signals like this are a reminder that the world remains unstable.

Situations can change quickly.

That is why I encourage people to stay alert and aware of what is happening around them.

A Christian Perspective

Christians are not called to live in fear of world events.

But Scripture does tell believers to remain watchful.

Peter wrote in 1 Peter 5:8:

“Be sober minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” (ESV)

That instruction is not about panic.

It is about awareness.

We recognize that threats exist in the world, but we do not live in fear of them.

Jesus gave a similar instruction in Mark 13:33:

“Be on guard, keep awake. For you do not know when the time will come.” (ESV)

Events unfold around us that we do not fully understand. Signals appear, conflicts develop, and information is incomplete.

The Christian response is not speculation or fear.

It is watchfulness, prayer, and discernment.

Staying Prepared

Preparation is not panic.

Preparation is simply being sober minded about the world we live in.

Right now I carry a full defensive setup when I am out with my family. That includes a plate carrier in my truck, rifle magazines, my pistol, and secure communications for my family.

That is not fear.

That is simply making sure that if something happens around me, I can protect my family and the people nearby.

Christians should never live in fear, but there is nothing wrong with being prepared.

