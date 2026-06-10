Christian Warrior Prepper

Christian Warrior Prepper

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Roger's avatar
Roger
6d

Recently I saw on the internet an AR15 rifle that folds down to fit in a fanny pack or small backpack.

https://foldar.com/product-category/concealed-carry-rifle/

I have never actually handled one and have no idea on the build quality, accuracy or reliability.

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Kenneth Duncan's avatar
Kenneth Duncan
15h

Could you show a segment on different Carbine bags the you could carry into church, without looking like you are on a secret hunting mission. Looking for something that would fit a 15" carbine and a bible.

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