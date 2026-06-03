Christian Warrior Prepper

Christian Warrior Prepper

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Zero 5 Safety Training's avatar
Zero 5 Safety Training
Jun 3Edited

When FIFA was considering cities for the World Cup my department did a live drill for their board on how we’d respond to a particular airborne attack that I won’t disclose openly. It was low tech, very possible for anyone with the right supplies to carry out and very deadly. Keep situational awareness in 720 degrees;all around you, above and below. Drones with cameras look one way, drones with other things are discernibly different.

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