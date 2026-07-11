Christian Warrior Training | Christian Warrior Bible Study

ATTENTION CHRISTIAN PREPPERS I have resources for both paid and free subscribers at the bottom of this article. Free subscribers get the communications plan. Paid subscribers get the Readiness Team worksheet and the Food and Water Tracker.

📺 Watch the Full Video Briefing on YouTube

BLUF

Five measurable indicators show the systems American families depend on are under more strain right now than at any point since 2008. None of them require a prophet to read. A family that establishes a 30 day food and water baseline, builds a skills-based Readiness Team, and writes a communication plan before December 31 will be positioned for the probable, not the cinematic.

Key Judgments

Highly Likely: Energy and supply chain disruption will continue through the end of 2026 even if the current Iran agreement holds, because damaged Gulf infrastructure will keep oil flows below pre-war levels until sometime next year.

Likely: Grocery prices, led by beef, will continue rising faster than wages for the remainder of the year, driven by a US cattle herd at its lowest level in 75 years and fertilizer disruption from the Gulf, where roughly half of global urea and sulfur exports originate.

Likely: Lone actors and small cells will attempt attacks against soft targets in the United States before the end of 2026, with community festivals, churches, and small-town gatherings during the America250 celebrations and the World Cup presenting the exposure hardened venues do not.

Possible: A regional grid event, whether from extreme heat, a fuel constraint, or a cyberattack, will leave a portion of American households without power for longer than 72 hours before year end.

Unlikely: A full systemic collapse of the US economy or grid in 2026. That is not what this brief argues. The argument is that the margins protecting your family have thinned in ways you can verify.

Signal One: Economic Instability

The federal government will spend $1 trillion on debt interest in 2026, a new milestone that exceeds the previous records by every measure, consuming 18.6 percent of all federal revenue. Interest is now the fastest growing category in the federal budget and surpasses spending on national defense. Debt held by the public stands at 101 percent of GDP and is projected to pass the World War II record within the decade.

At the family level, this shows up as inflation and borrowing costs. Inflation hit 4.2 percent in May, up from 2.4 percent in February, driven by oil prices from the Middle East conflict, and higher fertilizer costs are expected to raise food prices later this year. The Federal Reserve is now expected to raise rates before the end of the year rather than cut them. Nobody is scheduling a collapse. What the numbers show is a system with less room to absorb the next shock, and a government with less ability to help you if one comes.

Signal Two: Geopolitical Escalation

This one moved from theory to fact this year. The war with Iran that began February 28 closed the Strait of Hormuz to nearly all traffic, which the International Energy Agency called the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market. Before the war, about 25 percent of the world’s seaborne oil and 20 percent of global LNG moved through that strait. Europe saw fuel rationing, with Slovenia becoming the first EU country to introduce it.

The strait is open again, for now. The June 17 memorandum between the US and Iran opened a 60 day negotiation period, and the US struck Iran again just last week, which shows how fragile the agreement is. That window closes in mid-August. If talks fail, everything your grocery store and gas station depend on gets stressed again, and global oil inventories have already been drawn down at the fastest pace on record. The lesson of this spring is not that the system broke. It is that one waterway on the other side of the world reached into every American checkout line in about 90 days.

Signal Three: Soft Target Vulnerability

Federal assessments have said the same thing for several years, and 2026 sharpens it. The greatest terrorism threat to the homeland is lone offenders, often radicalized online, attacking soft targets with easily accessible weapons. This year the country hosts the America250 celebrations and the FIFA World Cup. The security footprint around headline venues will be heavy. The exposure is in the places that define everyday life: community festivals, churches, museum forecourts, and small-town commemorations, which are symbolic, densely packed, and largely unprotected. I read the bulletins that circulate in the law enforcement world. The pattern holds. The hardened target pushes the threat toward the soft one, and the soft one is where your family actually lives.

Signal Four: Infrastructure Fragility

The grid passed its summer report card, but read the fine print. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation’s 2026 assessment projects adequate resources for normal summer conditions, while New England and the Pacific Northwest sit at elevated risk of blackouts under extreme heat, and peak demand across the assessed areas grew 11 gigawatts in a single year. Their own reliability director cautioned that the improved numbers should not be read as overall risk declining, and a grid that clears a normal summer test on paper can still fail under correlated stress.

Add the cyber dimension. Extremist and foreign actors are targeting digital infrastructure, from election systems to public utilities, and technology has lowered the barrier so that small groups can inflict widespread damage. Whether the cause is heat, fuel, or a keyboard, the effect at your house is the same. The well pump stops. The refrigerator stops. The cell tower runs its battery down and goes dark.

Signal Five: Social Cohesion Breakdown

This is the signal the secular channels miss because it does not show up in a spreadsheet. A country under economic pressure, fed a constant diet of online outrage, with declining church attendance and fewer real relationships between neighbors, has less shock absorption than the same country had thirty years ago. In my law enforcement career I watched how communities respond to crisis. The neighborhoods that held together were the ones where people knew each other before the bad day came. You cannot surge trust. It has to be built in advance, the same as food storage, and the church should be the institution building it.

The Three Actions Before Year End

Action one is your food and water baseline. My standard is 30 days minimum, 90 days optimal. Most families cannot reach 90 right away, and that is fine. If you reach 30 days of food and water, you are better prepared than roughly 90 percent of the country. Water is one gallon per person per day, so a family of four needs 120 gallons for the month. Buy shelf stable food your family already eats and rotate it. Do not buy a pallet of survival buckets and call it done.

Action two is your Readiness Team. Look at how a fire team or an infantry squad is built. Every man and woman has an assigned specialty and everyone is cross-trained on the others. Your Readiness Team should work the same way. The assignments look like this:

Medical. Owns trauma care, first aid supplies, and the group’s medication planning.

Weapons and security. Owns defensive training, maintenance, and the security plan.

Food production and gardening. Owns growing, preserving, and stretching the food supply.

Sanitation. Owns water treatment, waste handling, and hygiene, which is what actually keeps a group alive in an extended event.

Intelligence. Monitors conditions, reads the news and local situation, and keeps the group informed.

You do not need to come from those backgrounds. You need to accept the assignment, train for it, and prep for the whole group in your lane. A Readiness Team built this way is worth more than any amount of gear in your garage.

Action three is your family communication plan. The floor is a written plan, a designated rally point, and layered radio options. Your first layer is the cell phone, because it will work in most events. Your second layer is VHF, because infrastructure dependent systems fail exactly when everyone needs them at once, and cell towers have hours of battery, not days. Your third layer, if you can get there, is HF, which gives you regional reach when everything local is down. Write the plan on paper, put a copy in every vehicle, and walk each family member through it. A plan that lives in one person’s head is not a plan.

Threat Assessment

The overall threat level for American Christian families through the end of 2026 is elevated. It is highly likely that energy and food price pressure continues through December regardless of how the Iran negotiations resolve, because the physical damage to Gulf infrastructure and the depleted state of global oil inventories cannot be repaired by a signature. It is likely that the domestic threat environment stays hot through the America250 events, the World Cup, and the midterm election cycle, with lone actors remaining the primary concern and soft targets remaining the primary exposure. A prolonged regional grid failure is possible but not probable for any given household, which is exactly the category of risk a 30 day baseline is designed to cover. A systemic national collapse in 2026 is unlikely, and preparing as if it were certain leads to fear driven decisions, wasted money, and neglected fundamentals. The correct posture is steady, scheduled preparation: baseline supplies by fall, team assignments made and training started, communication plan written and rehearsed before the holidays. Watch the mid-August deadline on the Hormuz agreement. That is the nearest fork in the road, and you want your first 30 days squared away before you find out which way it goes.

Biblical Lens

“And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not alarmed, for this must take place, but the end is not yet.” (Matthew 24:6, ESV)

Matthew 24 is not a fear chapter. It is a readiness chapter. Jesus told His disciples what to watch for so they would not be caught flat footed or swept into panic when the watching world lost its head. Notice the command in the middle of the verse. See that you are not alarmed. The Lord expects His people to observe the signals clearly and to keep working calmly. That is the whole posture of this brief. Fear should not set your schedule. Preparation should.

If this brief was useful to you, leave a comment and share it with your family or your Readiness Team. The signals are readable. The actions are doable. Get to work.

Leave a comment

FREE SUBSCRIBER DOWNLOAD

COMMUNICATIONS PLAN 1.29MB ∙ PDF file Download A detailed multi sheet communications plan for you and your family. Download

PAID SUBSCRIBER DOWNLOADS

You get the Food and Water Storage tracker and the Readiness Team worksheet. Both are multi page, in depth to help you track your team and preps.