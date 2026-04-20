Christian Warrior Prepper

Christian Warrior Prepper

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Paul Cavnar's avatar
Paul Cavnar
9h

Bugging out is an absolute last resort for us, as my disabled wife isn't capable of doing much more than going to a motel for however length of time is needed. Important items are all ready to go if needed, along with valuables, EDC and ammo. Otherwise, we're strictly a "bug-in" pair. I have to say I have some great neighbors who we all look out for each other, most of them are also seniors, and plan to support each other if and when the time comes. I'm fairly well-prepared for as long as a month, if needed. Our house is a corner lot, with neighbors on three sides, and across the street. It isn't an ideal defensible home, so dependence on others is key...

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Thom Ream's avatar
Thom Ream
10h

I always envy you young kids! After fighting cancer for 20 years I'm just not in shape to bug out. If the feces strikes the air movement device the only option my wife and I have is to keep the barrels cool and the magazines loaded.

What I do learn from you is things I need to have on-hand here, now. Just because I don't plan on loading up and heading out, this information can still be used for guidance and to make me think.

Even if you start small - START! Do something today, and a little more tomorrow.

And you need to prep; if for no other reason than what a perfect time to be a witness for Christ.

Preach it Brother!

Behind enemy lines in Kali

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