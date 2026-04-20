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Bug Out Practice: Are You Ready to Run in Under 5 Minutes?

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Most families don’t have a plan. They assume bugging out means some kind of grid-down apocalypse, so they never practice for the scenarios that actually happen, like a wildfire moving faster than anyone expected, or a chemical spill that empties a neighborhood in forty minutes. The Camp Fire in California proved it. People ran with whatever they had, and when they stopped running, there was nowhere to go.

This video is my actual bug-out practice run. I loaded the Bronco, drove two hours out to Leslie Gulch, and worked through the real decisions, vehicle loadout, campsite security, comms on battery power using ham radio and Starlink, what I carry on my person, and why I practice this route even though it’s not my actual bug-out destination. I’m not going to tell you the theory. I’m going to show you what I did and let you decide what it means for your own plan.

The video covers more than I could put in an article, and seeing it is better than reading about it. Watch it and then drop your bug-out plan in the comments. I want to know what you’ve thought through and where you’re still working it out.

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