I Executed My Bug Out Plan
Here is how I will sustain myself for 7 days
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Bug Out Practice: Are You Ready to Run in Under 5 Minutes?
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Most families don’t have a plan. They assume bugging out means some kind of grid-down apocalypse, so they never practice for the scenarios that actually happen, like a wildfire moving faster than anyone expected, or a chemical spill that empties a neighborhood in forty minutes. The Camp Fire in California proved it. People ran with whatever they had, and when they stopped running, there was nowhere to go.
This video is my actual bug-out practice run. I loaded the Bronco, drove two hours out to Leslie Gulch, and worked through the real decisions, vehicle loadout, campsite security, comms on battery power using ham radio and Starlink, what I carry on my person, and why I practice this route even though it’s not my actual bug-out destination. I’m not going to tell you the theory. I’m going to show you what I did and let you decide what it means for your own plan.
The video covers more than I could put in an article, and seeing it is better than reading about it. Watch it and then drop your bug-out plan in the comments. I want to know what you’ve thought through and where you’re still working it out.
Bugging out is an absolute last resort for us, as my disabled wife isn't capable of doing much more than going to a motel for however length of time is needed. Important items are all ready to go if needed, along with valuables, EDC and ammo. Otherwise, we're strictly a "bug-in" pair. I have to say I have some great neighbors who we all look out for each other, most of them are also seniors, and plan to support each other if and when the time comes. I'm fairly well-prepared for as long as a month, if needed. Our house is a corner lot, with neighbors on three sides, and across the street. It isn't an ideal defensible home, so dependence on others is key...
I always envy you young kids! After fighting cancer for 20 years I'm just not in shape to bug out. If the feces strikes the air movement device the only option my wife and I have is to keep the barrels cool and the magazines loaded.
What I do learn from you is things I need to have on-hand here, now. Just because I don't plan on loading up and heading out, this information can still be used for guidance and to make me think.
Even if you start small - START! Do something today, and a little more tomorrow.
And you need to prep; if for no other reason than what a perfect time to be a witness for Christ.
Preach it Brother!
Behind enemy lines in Kali