Christian Warrior Prepper

Intelligence Assessment

Date: February 10, 2026

Executive Summary

Current military indicators point toward a high probability of U.S. or Israeli kinetic action against Iran within weeks. Naval and long range air deployments, bomber positioning, carrier strike group movements, and regional force posture adjustments resemble pre operational staging rather than routine deterrence.

The scale and composition of forces suggest preparation for a broader campaign. Compared to previous limited strikes, the present posture appears more consistent with sustained operations targeting regime level infrastructure.

Key Judgments

Likelihood of Military Action: Very High (approximately 85 percent probability within weeks).

The visible buildup reflects operational positioning, not symbolic signaling. Nature of Strike: High Confidence Assessment of Multi Phase Campaign.

Carrier air wings, long range bombers, missile defense assets, and ISR platforms are positioned in a way that supports suppression of air defenses, follow on strikes, and sustained operations. Strategic Objective: Moderate to High Confidence in Regime Targeting.

The breadth of assets in place exceeds what would typically be required for a single retaliatory strike. Indicators align more closely with pressure designed to weaken or destabilize regime command and control.

Likely Effects Inside the United States

If strikes occur, Iran’s response will likely be asymmetric.

Cyber Operations

High likelihood of disruptive cyber attacks targeting banking systems, energy infrastructure, transportation networks, and media platforms. Effects may be temporary but psychologically disruptive.

Proxy and Network Activity

Hezbollah linked networks inside the United States could be activated. Large coordinated operations are less likely than smaller cell or isolated incidents.

Lone Actor Threat

High likelihood of inspired attacks against soft targets. Churches, public gatherings, transportation hubs, and symbolic locations remain attractive targets for individuals motivated by global events.

Energy and Economic Disruption

Oil price spikes and short term supply chain interruptions are likely. Panic driven consumer behavior could amplify shortages.

What Christian Preppers Should Do Now

Preparation should focus on readiness, redundancy, and composure.

Strengthen Digital Security

Update credentials, enable multi factor authentication, and maintain offline backups of critical records. Assume cyber disruption is possible.

Build Short Term Redundancy

Maintain practical reserves of food, water, fuel, medications, and essential supplies for several weeks. Prepare for temporary banking or payment disruptions by holding limited cash reserves.

Personal Readiness

If properly trained and capable, carry concealed where appropriate. Maintain proficiency, practice safe handling, and ensure family members understand emergency response plans. Situational awareness in public spaces remains one of the most effective defensive tools.

Church and Community Preparedness

Review emergency plans, communication trees, and security posture at church. Increase attentiveness to suspicious behavior without creating unnecessary alarm. Visible, confident security presence can deter opportunistic threats.

Biblical Perspective on Preparedness

Scripture consistently affirms the principle of preparation without fear.

Proverbs 27:12 states, “The prudent sees danger and hides himself, but the simple go on and suffer for it.” Preparation is presented as wisdom, not panic.

Joseph stored grain during years of abundance in anticipation of famine, Genesis 41. That was not a lack of faith. It was obedience combined with foresight.

Nehemiah rebuilt the wall while workers labored with tools in one hand and weapons in the other, Nehemiah 4:17 to 18. They prayed and they prepared.

Jesus instructed His disciples in Luke 22:36 to acquire a sword, signaling awareness that dangerous times require readiness. The presence of means of defense also functions as deterrence.

Christian preparedness is not driven by fear of man but by responsibility before God. Families, congregations, and communities are entrusted to us. Calm discipline, prayer, and practical readiness can coexist.

Overall Assessment

Current military indicators suggest that a strike on Iran is highly probable within weeks. The posture aligns more closely with sustained operations than a limited response. Inside the United States, asymmetric effects are more likely than conventional attacks.

Preparedness at this stage should be steady, thoughtful, and grounded in both practical action and biblical conviction.

