Christian Warrior Prepper

Christian Warrior Prepper

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Ken Conway's avatar
Ken Conway
17h

Keith. “are you going to wash (our) feet? Then our hands and our head too!” (Peter). From a warrior to a servant… you just continue to get promoted! Thanks for the sacrifice of so much time and effort to keep us safe!

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Bulldog's avatar
Bulldog
21h

Excellent article. I have been "preaching" preparedness for years. Our infrastructure is way more delicate and undermanned then most people realize ( mostly due to "maximizing corporate profits") if Iran or other bad actors gain serious access to our water systems, electrical grid, or gas pipeline systems, its going to get real.....very quickly. And very few are prepared for it.

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