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BLUF

Seven federal agencies confirmed on July 22 that Iranian-affiliated hackers are operating inside the controllers that run American water treatment, energy, and municipal facilities, and that at one victim site they disabled the shutdown and alarm logic while falsifying what operators saw on their screens. You cannot patch your city’s water plant. Store water, understand what your filter cannot do, and stop reading an unexplained boil-water notice as routine.

Key Judgments

Highly Likely: These operations continue and expand for as long as the conflict with Iran remains active.

Highly Likely: Additional American utilities are already compromised and have not detected it.

Possible: A compromise produces a public health event rather than an outage, because the manipulated systems were built to keep running while reporting normal readings.

Unlikely: This campaign causes simultaneous nationwide failure of water or power in the near term.

Situation Summary

On July 22 the FBI, CISA, NSA, EPA, Department of Energy, U.S. Cyber Command, and Treasury updated a joint advisory numbered AA26-097A. It covers Iranian-affiliated intrusions into programmable logic controllers, the small industrial computers that open valves, run pumps, meter chemical dosing, and manage pressure at treatment plants. The named sectors are water and wastewater, energy, and local municipal facilities.

The method is unglamorous. Attackers found controllers reachable from the public internet, connected using the manufacturers’ own engineering software, and replaced the programs running on them. At one confirmed victim the malicious program kept the normal operating logic intact so the plant would appear to run correctly, while adding logic that overrode the instructions holding the system inside safe limits. The agencies state the changes disabled shutdown and alarm functions, and that the attackers also falsified the data shown on operator screens.

In plain language: the plant keeps running, the control room says everything is normal, the safety cutoffs are off, and the alarm that would summon a technician never sounds. This is not new ground. An IRGC-affiliated group compromised at least 75 controllers at American facilities beginning in 2023, including a Pennsylvania water authority. Research published in April found nearly 4,000 exposed industrial devices in the United States.

Threat Vectors

Controllers reachable from the open internet, equipment built for a closed plant network sitting on a public address for maintenance convenience.

The vendors’ own software used as the entry tool, which makes the traffic look ordinary.

Falsified operator displays and disabled alarms, removing the two things that would tell anyone a problem exists.

Supply and Readiness Gaps

You have no way to verify whether your utility’s controllers were exposed. For most families the municipal water connection is the largest unaddressed point of failure in the home, precisely because it has always simply worked.

The second gap is depth. The planning figure is 1 gallon per person per day, and it climbs in summer heat. A family of 4 planning 14 days needs 56 gallons. Very few homes have that.

The third gap is the reason this advisory should change your plan. Nearly every filtration setup in the preparedness world is rated for biological threats. Gravity filters, hollow fiber filters, and treatment tablets handle bacteria and protozoa, which is correct for a flood and wrong for this. An attack that manipulates chemical dosing produces a chemical problem, and a caustic or chlorine overdose passes straight through a hollow fiber filter. Carbon improves taste and will not correct a pH excursion. Against a chemical event, stored water is the answer and filtration is not. A private well removes the municipal risk and replaces it with full dependence on the grid to run your pump.

Action Steps

Build to 14 days of stored water at 1 gallon per person per day, pets included, kept out of sunlight and off concrete, rotated twice a year at the time change.

Own both a filter and a chemical treatment option, and know the limits of each. Neither corrects a chemical dosing event, which is why the depth of your storage carries more weight than the quality of your filter.

Determine your source this week, municipal or well, and which treatment plant serves your address. If you are on a well, solve the pump with a generator sized to it, a manual backup, or both.

Enroll in your utility’s alerts and county emergency notifications. Most people assume they already are.

Know your trigger. An unexplained boil-water notice, water that tastes or smells wrong or stings in the shower, or neighbors on your system reporting the same thing. Any one alone is usually nothing. Two together means switch to stored water.

When a notice is unexplained, do not drink it and do not bathe in it. Boiling handles biological contamination and concentrates chemical contamination. Fill containers early, because pressure often survives the beginning of an event and not the middle.

Threat Assessment

The threat to household water continuity is elevated and rising. It is highly likely that Iranian-affiliated actors retain undetected access to American utility systems, and that operations intensify while the conflict continues. Federal agencies have documented capability, intent, and confirmed victims in one product, which removes the question of whether this is theoretical. The primary concern is a localized event at a small municipal system, which will likely reach the public as a service disruption before anyone calls it an attack.

The secondary concern is the shape of the failure. Because the technique keeps a plant running while suppressing alarms, the realistic worst case is unsafe water distributed for hours before anyone recognizes it, which defeats the assumption underneath most household water planning. It is unlikely this produces nationwide failure, and you should discount anyone selling that picture. Finish the storage you have been meaning to finish, understand what your filter cannot do, and read an unexplained municipal notice as intelligence.

Biblical Lens

“They have healed the wound of my people lightly, saying, ‘Peace, peace,’ when there is no peace.” (Jeremiah 6:14, ESV) “But if the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet, so that the people are not warned, and the sword comes and takes any one of them, that person is taken away in his iniquity, but his blood I will require at the watchman’s hand.” (Ezekiel 33:6, ESV)

Jeremiah described instruments reading normal over a wound that was not healed, which is what a falsified control room display is. Ezekiel described the cost of a trumpet that never sounds, which is what a disabled alarm is. When the systems built to warn a city are switched off, the warning does not disappear. It moves to the household that was paying attention.

Leave a comment and tell me what your household water plan looks like right now. Share this with your family and your preparedness group, and put it in the hands of anyone you know who works in water or power operations. Everything here stays free, and paid subscribers are what make that possible.

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