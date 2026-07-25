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BLUF

Iran has moved to threaten the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb at the same time, which has never been done, because each waterway has always been the escape route for cargo that could not use the other. Brent crude closed near 98 dollars today on its fifth straight daily gain and diesel is already above 5 dollars a gallon. Your fuel cost is moving now. Your grocery cost moves later, and the reason is fertilizer.

Key Judgments

Highly Likely: Fuel and freight costs continue climbing while both waterways remain contested.

Highly Likely: American households experience this as sustained price pressure rather than empty pumps, because the United States produces most of what it burns.

Likely: Food prices lag fuel prices by 6 to 18 months as fertilizer disruption works through a growing season.

Possible: A confirmed simultaneous closure pushes Brent into the 150 to 200 dollar range analysts have modeled.

Unlikely: Americans face fuel rationing or bare grocery shelves from this in the near term.

Situation Summary

Hormuz has been functionally contested since late February. What changed this month is the second waterway. Iran has instructed the Houthis to prepare to sever the Red Sea route, and on July 20 the Houthis declared a total ban on Saudi maritime navigation there. They have since struck two Saudi tankers, and a vessel caught fire roughly 70 nautical miles southwest of Al Shuqaiq.

Understand why analysts call this unprecedented. The Bab el-Mandeb has been the release valve for Saudi crude that could not transit Hormuz. Closing one waterway is survivable because the other absorbs the traffic. Closing both removes the workaround. Goldman Sachs estimates roughly 4 million barrels per day moving through the Bab el-Mandeb would be difficult to reroute. Indago assesses a simultaneous closure could abruptly remove up to 20 percent of global petroleum liquids and drive Brent toward 150 to 200 dollars. The market is already pricing the threat alone, with tankers diverting through Suez at added cost.

Now the part getting less coverage. Roughly 30 percent of internationally traded fertilizer moves through Hormuz, and the Near East supplies about a third of the world’s urea exports. Urea doubled to over 850 dollars per metric ton in April before settling near 453 in June. The Food and Agriculture Organization states plainly that no strategic fertilizer stockpiles exist anywhere in the world. Fertilizer shortfalls do not reach the grocery store this month. They arrive after a planting season produces a smaller harvest.

Threat Vectors

Fuel cost. Diesel above 5.134 dollars a gallon and climbing, which prices every truck and tractor in the country.

Freight cost. Suez rerouting adds weeks and insurance to voyages, and that lands in the price of anything shipped.

Fertilizer supply. Nitrogen inputs constrained at the source with no global reserve to draw on.

Harvest yield. Farmers facing high diesel and input costs plant less or fertilize less, and the shortfall arrives a season later.

Heating and utility cost. Natural gas moves with the same disruption and reaches your winter bill.

Supply and Readiness Gaps

Most preparedness planning is built for a sudden event. This one is slow, and the gap it exposes is different. A family with 30 days of food is well positioned for a storm and poorly positioned for 18 months of compounding cost, because storage protects against scarcity and does nothing about price.

Very few households store fuel, and the ones starting now will buy during a spike, which is the worst time to purchase and the most likely time to store it carelessly. Almost nobody tracks the numbers that would have warned them, so households react to what they feel at the pump, well after the cost has arrived.

Action Steps

Track 4 numbers monthly. Brent crude, the EIA on-highway diesel average published free every Monday, urea per metric ton, and your own local gas and grocery baseline written down.

Buy staples ahead of the curve, starting with what inflates most. Rice, pasta, flour, oats, and cooking oil carry the heaviest fuel and fertilizer content in their price.

Move your food storage target from 30 days toward 90, bought across the next 3 months rather than in one purchase.

Store fuel correctly or do not store it. Approved containers only, stabilizer at the labeled ratio, rotation every 6 months, kept outside the living structure with ventilation and away from any ignition source.

Service what burns fuel now. Generator, vehicles, and small engines, while parts and labor are cheaper than they will be.

Decide now what you cut if fuel and groceries rise another 20 percent, so the decision is made calmly instead of in November.

Threat Assessment

The threat to American household finances is elevated and rising, and it is highly likely to persist as long as the conflict continues. The primary concern is duration rather than severity. A family absorbs one hard month. A family struggles with 18 of them, and the current trajectory points toward the second.

It is likely the food price effect arrives well after most people have stopped connecting it to a war in the Gulf, which is why it catches households unprepared. It remains unlikely that Americans see rationing or empty shelves, and you should discount anyone selling that picture. The households that handle this well will be the ones that started buying ahead while the shelves were still full.

Biblical Lens

“Precious treasure and oil are in a wise man’s dwelling, but a foolish man devours it.” (Proverbs 21:20, ESV)

Solomon named oil specifically, because in every age it has been the stored good that carries a household through a shortage. Joseph did the same on a national scale, filling storehouses during years of plenty for a famine nobody could yet see. Neither was predicting disaster. They bought early because the wise buy before the price tells them to.

Leave a comment and tell me which of the 4 numbers you are going to start tracking. Share this with your family and your preparedness group. Everything here stays free, and paid subscribers are what make that possible.

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DOWNLOADS TO HELP YOU PREPARE👇

✅ The Household Indicator Tracker: The 4 numbers that warn you before the pump and the register do, with clear thresholds and the standing actions to take at each level.

✅ The 90-Day Pantry Build: A 12-week buying schedule that builds a 90 day food supply inside your normal grocery budget, sequenced so you buy what inflates first.

✅ The Home Fuel Storage Safety Card: How to store gasoline, diesel, and propane the right way, how much you actually need, and the mistakes that burn houses down.