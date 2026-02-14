Christian Warrior Prepper

Sandra Capri
Feb 14

I love 2Tim 1:7 - The KJV phrases it in a way I love:

For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.

That word in Greek is sōfronismos - which has the meaning of self-discipline, wisdom, and prudence. When I feel like life in this world is just too overwhelming, I love quoting this scripture - God give me a sound mind!

Robert Krutsinger
Feb 15

Always good content thanks so much for what you do.

