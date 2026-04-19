Christian Warrior Prepper

Christian Warrior Prepper

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Jim Manning's avatar
Jim Manning
10h

A corollary about which I heard some time ago: stop and go Rush Hour traffic. Leave space and be ready to drive or abandon as necessary/prudent. ABC and have certain items in one’s vehicle.

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