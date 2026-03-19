Christian Warrior Prepper

Christian Warrior Prepper

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JohnnieWasr's avatar
JohnnieWasr
5d

Is prescription medication also considered pharmakeia/witchcraft? Serious question and concern.

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2 replies by Keith Graves and others
Tim Hogan's avatar
Tim Hogan
4d

Keith, thank you for the continuing information flow. I believe a lot of people do not understand what can happen and happen quickly. We (wife and I ) have staged as suggested. It was easy for us as she is the wife of a 36 year cop and has heard everything. The only item we have not addressed but will is the neighbors. In a retirement community it is easy to talk to people, but not easy to get them to understand.

Keep up the good work.

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