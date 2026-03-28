Christian Warrior Prepper

Christian Warrior Prepper

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Keith Graves's avatar
Keith Graves
2h

The only time I’ve ever wore hard armor was doing raids or swat operations. I wear soft armor when I’m working at church. I’ve never had to explain any of this to my church leadership. My pastor wears it when he is on stage.

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Sandra Capri's avatar
Sandra Capri
5h

Wisdom and preparedness from a Christian perspective - common sense that is very uncommon. Thank you!

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