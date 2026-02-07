Christian Warrior Prepper

Christian Warrior Prepper

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DoG's avatar
DoG
Feb 8

Great stuff! I'm getting involved in taking our local church to the next level security-wise. They move slow, it took them a year just to schedule our first meeting, which is coming up in a couple of weeks. I plan to share your website with them all.

Here's a few more things we can all do and encourage others to do also.

Put the porn away.

Stop playing video games.

Get off twitler, facebutt and gaggle.

Cut your cable.

Study the Bible.

Eat healthy, natural food.

Go to the gym.

Think long term.

Study your ancestors.

Stay close to family.

Shoot guns.

Hunt animals.

Grow a garden.

Find a traditional woman/man.

Learn to love again.

Find a place to call home.

Make babies.

Home school them.

Reply
Share
Chem 31 Actual's avatar
Chem 31 Actual
Feb 8

Sir, I pray you’re wrong, but I fear you’re correct. God forgive us if it does happen. 🫡🇺🇸

Reply
Share
1 reply by Keith Graves
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture