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My Friend Over at Survival Dispatch News Has a Deal Worth Your Attention

I don’t push products on this platform unless I believe in them, and I’m not being paid for this one. A friend of mine at Survival Dispatch News put me onto a limited-window pricing opportunity from CarniVault, and I wanted to pass it along in case it fits where you are in your preparedness planning.

CarniVault makes freeze-dried meat. Real meat, single ingredient, 100% American-sourced from American ranchers, processed and packaged here in the United States. No fillers, no additives. What you open is what you put in your pack or your pantry.

The shelf life is 25 years, which is what sets freeze-dried protein apart from most other long-term food storage options. Most people have grains and rice and beans covered. Protein is where a lot of preparedness plans go thin, and that’s a real problem if you’re planning for anything beyond a few weeks.

The current window through Survival Dispatch News offers three family-size products at strategic reserve pricing:

Premium Top Sirloin Beef (Family Size Bag) — $41.75

Tender Chicken Breast, Pasture Raised (Family Pack Size) — $33.00

Premium Pork Loin, Pasture Raised (Family Pack Size) — $33.00

This pricing window is 72 hours and it is not going to be repeated. When it closes, it closes.

If you’ve been meaning to shore up your protein supply and you haven’t gotten there yet, this is a reasonable entry point with a product I’m comfortable pointing you toward. You can access the promo packs directly at carnivault.com/promo-packs.

If you pick some up, let me know what you think in the comments. If this isn’t where you are right now, no pressure. Share it with someone in your group who might be ready to move on it.

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