Threat Intelligence Briefing

Date: February 28, 2026

Subject: U.S. Combat Operations Against Iran – Retaliation Risk Assessment

Current Situation

The United States has entered direct combat operations against Iran in coordination with Israel. Iran has responded and signaled further retaliation.

This is an active conflict.

The primary battlefield is overseas, but retaliation risk does not stop at geographic borders. We are entering a volatility window that could last days to weeks.

Strategic Assessment

Iran cannot defeat the United States in conventional open warfare. Their comparative advantage is asymmetric pressure.

That means cyber disruption, proxy warfare, psychological operations, and selective acts designed to create instability.

The objective would not be battlefield victory. It would be disruption and psychological impact.

Retaliation Pathways

Highly Likely

Cyber Operations

Targeting financial institutions, utilities, transportation systems, communications infrastructure, and municipal networks. Temporary outages, ransomware style events, or nuisance disruptions are plausible.

Information Operations

Disinformation campaigns, manipulated media, rumor amplification, and attempts to create panic or distrust in institutions.

Likely

Proxy Escalation Overseas

Hezbollah, Iraqi militias, and aligned actors targeting U.S. interests in the Middle East.

Lone Actor Activity Inside the U.S.

An individual inspired by global events conducting an isolated attack against a symbolic or soft target.

Possible but Less Likely

Coordinated Multi-City Domestic Attacks

Operationally complex. Not impossible. Requires significant logistics and concealment. Lower probability than isolated incidents.

Homeland Impact Assessment

There is no indication of widespread domestic operational activity at this time. However, the risk environment is elevated due to global escalation.

The most realistic near-term impacts for Americans are:

• Cyber disruption

• Temporary supply chain friction

• Market volatility

• Heightened law enforcement posture

• Isolated security incidents

This does not justify panic behavior. It does justify tightening routine.

Recommended Civilian Posture

Digital Discipline

Enable multi factor authentication. Update systems. Maintain offline copies of critical records.

Fuel and Cash

Keep vehicles above half a tank. Maintain reasonable cash reserves.

Movement Awareness

Delay discretionary travel to large metro areas or politically volatile events. Avoid protests and emotionally charged gatherings.

Get Home Planning

Know multiple routes. Carry water and basic medical capability if trained. If lawful and trained, carry accordingly. Carry your “get home bag” in your vehicle and a firearm on you at all times.

Information Control

Do not amplify unverified reports. Do not broadcast your location publicly. Quiet competence is better than public signaling.

Retaliation Window

The next several days to several weeks represent the most unstable phase. Escalation decisions, cyber responses, and secondary strikes typically occur during this period.

Remain alert. Maintain normal life with tightened discipline.

Biblical Framework

Scripture does not treat war as abnormal in a fallen world.

Ecclesiastes 3:8 (ESV)

“a time to love, and a time to hate;

a time for war, and a time for peace.”

Jesus warned that conflict would be part of the landscape of history.

Matthew 24:6 (ESV)

“And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not alarmed, for this must take place, but the end is not yet.”

And Nehemiah modeled the balance we follow.

Nehemiah 4:9 (ESV)

“And we prayed to our God and set a guard as a protection against them day and night.”

That is the posture.

Pray.

Set a guard.

Do not panic.

Do not ignore reality.

Current Assessment Level

Threat Level: Orange (High Risk)

Heightened awareness is warranted. Normal operations continue with disciplined preparation.

Further updates will follow as conditions change.

