THREAT INTELLIGENCE BRIEFING: What To Expect With Our New War With Iran
The United States has entered direct combat operations against Iran, and while the primary battlefield is overseas, Americans should expect a volatile retaliation window that could include cyber disru
Threat Intelligence Briefing
Date: February 28, 2026
Subject: U.S. Combat Operations Against Iran – Retaliation Risk Assessment
Current Situation
The United States has entered direct combat operations against Iran in coordination with Israel. Iran has responded and signaled further retaliation.
This is an active conflict.
The primary battlefield is overseas, but retaliation risk does not stop at geographic borders. We are entering a volatility window that could last days to weeks.
Strategic Assessment
Iran cannot defeat the United States in conventional open warfare. Their comparative advantage is asymmetric pressure.
That means cyber disruption, proxy warfare, psychological operations, and selective acts designed to create instability.
The objective would not be battlefield victory. It would be disruption and psychological impact.
Retaliation Pathways
Highly Likely
Cyber Operations
Targeting financial institutions, utilities, transportation systems, communications infrastructure, and municipal networks. Temporary outages, ransomware style events, or nuisance disruptions are plausible.
Information Operations
Disinformation campaigns, manipulated media, rumor amplification, and attempts to create panic or distrust in institutions.
Likely
Proxy Escalation Overseas
Hezbollah, Iraqi militias, and aligned actors targeting U.S. interests in the Middle East.
Lone Actor Activity Inside the U.S.
An individual inspired by global events conducting an isolated attack against a symbolic or soft target.
Possible but Less Likely
Coordinated Multi-City Domestic Attacks
Operationally complex. Not impossible. Requires significant logistics and concealment. Lower probability than isolated incidents.
Homeland Impact Assessment
There is no indication of widespread domestic operational activity at this time. However, the risk environment is elevated due to global escalation.
The most realistic near-term impacts for Americans are:
• Cyber disruption
• Temporary supply chain friction
• Market volatility
• Heightened law enforcement posture
• Isolated security incidents
This does not justify panic behavior. It does justify tightening routine.
Recommended Civilian Posture
Digital Discipline
Enable multi factor authentication. Update systems. Maintain offline copies of critical records.
Fuel and Cash
Keep vehicles above half a tank. Maintain reasonable cash reserves.
Movement Awareness
Delay discretionary travel to large metro areas or politically volatile events. Avoid protests and emotionally charged gatherings.
Get Home Planning
Know multiple routes. Carry water and basic medical capability if trained. If lawful and trained, carry accordingly. Carry your “get home bag” in your vehicle and a firearm on you at all times.
Information Control
Do not amplify unverified reports. Do not broadcast your location publicly. Quiet competence is better than public signaling.
Retaliation Window
The next several days to several weeks represent the most unstable phase. Escalation decisions, cyber responses, and secondary strikes typically occur during this period.
Remain alert. Maintain normal life with tightened discipline.
Biblical Framework
Scripture does not treat war as abnormal in a fallen world.
Ecclesiastes 3:8 (ESV)
“a time to love, and a time to hate;
a time for war, and a time for peace.”
Jesus warned that conflict would be part of the landscape of history.
Matthew 24:6 (ESV)
“And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not alarmed, for this must take place, but the end is not yet.”
And Nehemiah modeled the balance we follow.
Nehemiah 4:9 (ESV)
“And we prayed to our God and set a guard as a protection against them day and night.”
That is the posture.
Pray.
Set a guard.
Do not panic.
Do not ignore reality.
Current Assessment Level
Threat Level: Orange (High Risk)
Heightened awareness is warranted. Normal operations continue with disciplined preparation.
Further updates will follow as conditions change.