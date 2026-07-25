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I am sure that when I say the next American Civil War, you are absolutely picturing it wrong. When most people hear the words Second Civil War, they see Gettysburg. They see two uniformed armies, a battlefield, a front line, a map with blue territory and gray territory. And that picture is the single biggest obstacle to you thinking clearly about this particular subject, because it lets people dismiss the whole question. Nobody believes that Virginia is going to muster a rebel army, so nobody prepares for anything like that.

Modern civil conflict doesn’t look like Gettysburg. It looks like Yugoslavia in 1992, or it looks like Northern Ireland for 30 years. It looks like Lebanon, where a functioning, prosperous country came apart neighborhood by neighborhood while most residents kept going to work every day. There is no front line. There is your street, your county, and everybody else’s. The war is going to arrive as a series of local breakdowns long before anybody calls it an actual war.

History is a predictor of the future

I am not predicting a date. I’m reading a pattern. The United States has already had one civil war. That’s not a talking point, it’s a data point. Internal conflict is not something that happens to other countries. It happened here. It killed more Americans than every foreign war ever combined, and the generation that lived through it, they didn’t see it coming with any more clarity than we would now. In 1855, the idea of Americans slaughtering Americans at industrial scale was as unthinkable a thing as it feels today.

Nations aren’t exempt from history because they’re old or rich or well-armed. History says the opposite. Internal conflict follows observable conditions: deep factional identity, loss of trust in shared institutions, contested legitimacy of elections and courts, and a population that increasingly believes that the other side is not a rival but a threat. You can argue about how far along we are. You can’t argue that the conditions are absent.

A Rasmussen Reports poll in April of 2024 found that 41% of likely voters believe a second civil war is likely within five years. A YouGov poll in June of ‘25 found 40% saying one is likely within a decade, more than said that it was unlikely. Two in five Americans are already thinking about this. The question is whether they are thinking about it well.

What the Bible actually says

The Bible doesn’t predict an American Civil War. Anyone who tells you that it does is selling you something. What Scripture does say directly is stronger than a hidden prophecy anyway, because it is a standing instruction rather than a date.

Jesus told His disciples what the age between His resurrection and His return would look like. He said, “And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not alarmed, for this must take place, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom” (Matthew 24:6-7, ESV). Two commands sit inside that passage. First, expect conflict. It is the normal condition of a fallen world, not a surprise. Second, do not be alarmed. Panic is disobedience. The Christian response to a violent age is sober expectation, not fear and not denial.

Then there’s Luke 22:36. On the night that He was betrayed, Jesus told the disciples that the season had changed. When He sent them out earlier, they carried nothing and lacked nothing. And now He tells them, “Let the one who has a moneybag take it, and likewise a knapsack. And let the one who has no sword sell his cloak and buy one.” Whatever else the verse teaches, it establishes that Jesus expected His people to read the conditions around them and adjust their preparations accordingly. Provision and protection are not failures of faith. They are obedience to the Lord who told His men to gear up because the environment had turned hostile.

And Proverbs 22:3 puts the principle in one line: “The prudent sees danger and hides himself, but the simple go on and suffer for it.” The prudent man does not need certainty. He needs a credible danger and the humility to act on it. Nobody knows the date of a house fire either, and we still own fire extinguishers.

So the honest position is this: Scripture does not name this conflict. Scripture tells us conflict comes, it tells us not to panic, and it tells us the wise man prepares. History tells us this nation is not exempt. That’s the whole argument, and it doesn’t require a prophecy or a panic attack.

It won’t start with a shot

This next civil war is not going to start with a shot. It’s going to start with a video. The realistic trigger scenarios all run through information, not artillery. A contested election where half the country rejects the result. A federal and state confrontation where a governor refuses a federal directive, or federal agents enforce one over a state’s objection, and both sides believe that they are the lawful authority. A disinformation event, real or manufactured, that puts crowds in the streets in 20 cities on the same night.

In every scenario, the first casualty is the shared belief that the system will sort itself out. Once enough people conclude that the referee is crooked, they stop playing by the rules, and everything after that is escalation management. Out of all the things I just listed, does any of that sound familiar? Anything that might be happening right now?

For the church, there is a specific version of this danger. The forces that fracture the body politic will work just as hard to fracture the body of Christ. Believers will be pressured to sort themselves by faction first and faith second. That’s already happening. A congregation that has not thought about this in advance is going to discover its dividing lines in the worst possible moment.

The first 72 hours

Let’s talk about the first 72 hours of an event. The opening phase of a modern internal conflict is not combat. It is a cascade of local failures.

Expect communications degradation first, whether from overload, or from deliberate throttling, or from platforms suppressing information in the name of stability. That part sound familiar, YouTube? Expect runs on fuel, cash, and groceries within the first day in any affected region, because supply chains are built for efficiency. They’re not built for panic demand. Expect police and emergency services to be overwhelmed and to triage calls, which means whole categories of calls simply don’t get a response. Expect travel to become unpredictable, with checkpoints, closures, and detours appearing without notice.

None of that requires a single organized combatant. It only requires enough people to stop trusting tomorrow. If you have followed this channel for any length of time, you already recognize the list, because it’s the same set of failures that we prepare for in any grid-down or civil disturbance scenario. The entry point is different. The homework is the same.

Why the church has to think about this now

Nehemiah rebuilt the wall of Jerusalem under credible threat of attack. His enemies mocked him and then conspired to come and fight. His response was not to pick between prayer and preparation. In fact, he says, “And we prayed to our God and set a guard as a protection against them day and night” (Nehemiah 4:9, ESV). Half the men worked while half stayed armed. Every builder kept his sword at his side. And when the people grew afraid, Nehemiah told them, “Do not be afraid of them. Remember the Lord, who is great and awesome, and fight for your brothers, your sons, your daughters, your wives, and your homes” (Nehemiah 4:14, ESV).

Prayer and a posted guard, in the same verse, from the same man, with no tension between them. That is our template. The church is not called to raise a faction. The church is called to be ready to protect and provide for its people regardless of which direction the breakdown comes from. Your congregation is either the most capable community structure in your area, or it is a soft target full of people who assume that somebody else was thinking about this. There is no third option, and the deciding factor is whether anyone starts the work before it’s needed.

That is what this series is for. Over the next six episodes, we’re going to walk the stages of how an American internal conflict would actually unfold: who the players are going to be, what happens to the military and law enforcement, why geography decides so much, what hits your household in the first 30 days, and how a congregation organizes to stand through it. No panic, no date setting, no faction picking. Just the pattern, the Word, and the work. The prudent man sees the danger while there is still time to act on it, and right now, there is still time.

Now, why don’t you come pray with me.

Heavenly Father, Lord, thank You for this platform where we can all communicate with each other and plan and see danger before it comes. Lord, we thank You so much for preparing us and for helping us through any future conflict. Lord, we pray that it doesn’t happen. But the Bible is clear, and we just pray that You help us prepare our families and our churches and our neighbors so that we can stay safe through the coming years of conflict that may be approaching. Lord, we love You and we thank You. In Jesus’ name we pray, amen.

I hope to see you through this series. I hope that you get a chance to see how things might unfold, how you might prepare, and how you can not lose faith in the Lord and continue to worship and prepare not just your family, but your churches.

And when you leave here, remember your ABCs. Always be carrying.

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