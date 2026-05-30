Christian Warrior Prepper

Christian Warrior Prepper

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Preparedness Education Group
May 30

Your message is full of wisdom and is aligned with what I have been teaching the PA Preparedness Education Group (PEG) for over 6 years and with other prepper groups years before PEG was created. As the SME for our newly started church safety ministry, your information and report and very beneficial. Thank you for all the work you put into to your organizations.

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