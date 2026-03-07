Christian Warrior Prepper

Christian Warrior Prepper

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce's avatar
Bruce
3h

I don’t mind daily if conditions are changing and warrant the need. Otherwise issue when needed. Thanks for all you are doing!🤠

Reply
Share
Ira Martin's avatar
Ira Martin
3h

Sir, please guard your mental and physical strength and resiliency. Sustained heightened reporting periods drain people pretty quickly. A weekly update is going to be far more sustainable and will have continuing utility.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture