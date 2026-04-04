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I pulled a body armor vest out of my closet that I wore as an undercover narcotics officer starting in 1988. The date stamp on it reads 1995. The elastic straps are shot, the velcro is worn through, and it still has the old trauma plate I was eventually told to stop using. By manufacturer guidelines, this vest should have been replaced six times over. So I did what any retired SWAT cop with a Smith and Wesson Model 29 would do. I shot it.

What I found out matters for every prepper and church security volunteer who has an old vest sitting in a closet and isn’t sure whether to trust it.

The Vest, the Guns, and the Setup

This was a Level IIIA vest from Safariland, manufactured in 1995. I wore it for roughly five years in narcotics, then used it off and on for another decade as a backup during SWAT training. That means heat, sweat, compression, and storage abuse over the better part of thirty years.

I ran it against the following:

A .38 Special, shot from a Smith and Wesson Chief’s Special. When I started in 1988, some detectives were still carrying this as their primary weapon. It was a bad idea even then, but it represents the lower end of the threat spectrum.

A 9mm, fired from my dad’s Smith and Wesson Model 39. He carried it as a narcotics detective through the 70s and 80s. Sentimental? Absolutely. Still a relevant caliber? More than ever.

A .44 Magnum, fired from a Smith and Wesson Model 29. The same revolver Dirty Harry pointed at every bad guy he ever encountered. The vest is rated for .44 Magnum at a 240-grain load.

Double-ought buckshot from a Remington 870 with the old folding stock. Because if you’re going to stress-test something, you might as well do it right.

And finally, five rounds of Speer Gold Dot G2 9mm self-defense ammunition from a modern carry pistol. This is the ammo that bad guys are increasingly likely to have access to, and it’s what the vest would face on the street today.

What the Old Vest Actually Did

The .38 Special didn’t make it through the first layer of Kevlar. It stopped cold and fell inside the panel. No penetration.

The 9mm was stopped before it reached the halfway point through the vest. It penetrated one layer of Kevlar and stopped.

The .44 Magnum pushed through approximately three layers before stopping. The bullet was recovered inside the panel. The back face deformation was noticeable, meaning the person wearing it would have had serious blunt force trauma to deal with, but the round did not exit.

The shotgun load collapsed the panel significantly. You could feel the clump of buckshot compressed inside. Nothing came through the back. A person wearing it would likely be dealing with a broken sternum and organ damage from the impact, but they would be alive.

The Speer Gold Dot G2, fired five times with modern self-defense rounds from a modern pistol, was stopped by the 31-year-old vest. Every round was recovered inside the panel, none reaching even halfway through the Kevlar layers.

By every standard that matters in a gunfight, the old vest performed. It stopped what it was rated to stop.

Why You Should Still Upgrade

Stopping bullets is not the only measure of a vest’s performance.

The back face deformation on my 31-year-old vest was significantly worse than what I measured on the new Premier Body Armor vest I tested alongside it. That matters because back face deformation is blunt force trauma transferred to your body. A vest that stops a round but collapses three inches into your chest is still going to put you on the ground. Modern manufacturing has reduced that deformation substantially.

I love Premier Body Armor’s products. They don’t sponsor me. I just like their gear and it obviously holds up.

Beyond performance under impact, the physical degradation of an old vest is a real concern. The elastic carriers are worn out. The velcro doesn’t seat properly. A vest that moves around on your body because the retention system has failed is not a vest doing its job. The fit problems alone are a reason to replace it, even if the Kevlar panels are still functional.

And there is the practical reality of modern threats. The ammunition available on the street today is more capable than what was common in 1995. Self-defense and hollow point rounds have advanced considerably. While my old vest handled the Gold Dot G2 in the test, continued wear degrades the panel’s integrity over time in ways that are not always visible from the outside.

Technology has also simply gotten better. The new vest I tested was thinner, lighter, and showed less back face deformation than my 31-year-old vest under the same loads. Ounces equal pounds, and pounds equal pain. A lighter vest is one you will actually wear consistently, which is the only vest that helps you.

What This Means for the Prepared Christian

If you have old body armor in your closet and no budget for a replacement right now, this test should give you some confidence that it may still offer meaningful protection. It is not worthless. But it is also not optimal, and the technology gap between 1995 and today is significant.

If you are part of a church security team, this is worth discussing with your team leader. Many church security volunteers are using personal gear that may be years past the manufacturer’s recommended service life. That does not mean it is useless, but it does mean an honest assessment is in order.

For those looking to upgrade, I have been testing Premier Body Armor and I am satisfied with it. It runs around $300 and comes in a carrier that looks like a regular undershirt. That matters for church security, where you are trying to blend into a Sunday morning service while still being protected. You can wear it under a dress shirt or a polo and nobody in the congregation knows it is there. That is exactly what the job calls for.

A Word on Stewardship

Scripture has something to say about the responsibility of those who are charged with protecting others. In Nehemiah 4, when the workers rebuilding the wall of Jerusalem faced the threat of attack, they did not ignore it or assume it would not come to them. Nehemiah put armed men behind the lower parts of the wall and positioned them by families with their swords, spears, and bows.

“And I looked and arose and said to the nobles and to the officials and to the rest of the people, ‘Do not be afraid of them. Remember the Lord, who is great and awesome, and fight for your brothers, your sons, your daughters, your wives, and your homes.’” Nehemiah 4:14 (ESV)

Stewardship of your safety equipment is part of that same responsibility. You cannot protect anyone if you are down. Worn-out gear is not humility. It is a liability.

Bottom Line

Body armor does not expire the way a carton of milk expires. But that does not mean the five-year manufacturer recommendation is meaningless. The recommendation exists because performance degrades over time and modern materials outperform older ones in ways that matter when rounds are hitting you.

If you are still wearing a vest from the 1990s because you never got around to replacing it, this test suggests you are not necessarily unprotected. But you are wearing gear that is behind the technology curve, and at $300 for a quality modern vest, the upgrade cost is modest compared to what it is protecting.

Take care of your equipment. Take care of yourselves. You cannot take care of the people in that building if you are not still standing.

Leave a comment below with any questions about body armor selection, and share this with your pastor or team leader if they are still trying to sort out protective gear for the security team.

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