Christian Warrior Prepper

Christian Warrior Prepper

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Roland Clee's avatar
Roland Clee
1d

Great post. I think it is the question we have all been asking. I remember being in supply (quartermaster) and seeing stacks of expired vests that were not being issued to patrol civilians but being sold to Central America.

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Anthony M DiGiore's avatar
Anthony M DiGiore
1d

Keith, thanks for the extensive work testing your old vest. I'm starting to wear body armor at church. Be blessed....ABC

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