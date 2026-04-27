Christian Warrior Prepper

Christian Warrior Prepper

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Robert Housewright's avatar
Robert Housewright
1d

Isn't that where they were saying all those drones about a year ago or something they couldn't supposedly identify?

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Joe's avatar
Joe
1dEdited

Fortunately, it looks like they have been recovered, at least according to a couple smaller websites.

https://nj1015.com/harrison-drone-theft-news/

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