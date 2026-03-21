Christian Warrior Prepper

Christian Warrior Prepper

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Preparedness Education Group's avatar
Preparedness Education Group
10h

Always appreciate your insight and advice. I recall reading Pakistan said they would furnish Iran with nuclear weapons. I would consider this highly likely if not already accomplished. Also Russia and Iran have a security pact if I am not mistaken. It appears someone bombed the Russian run nuclear power plan in Iran. Perhaps Russians killed. The stakes seem to keep rising. Just wondering who will say checkmate first.

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Matthew Martin's avatar
Matthew Martin
11h

Very interesting. Thanks for the analysis and the scripture!

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