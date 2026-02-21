This article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, self defense training, or instruction to engage in unlawful activity. Laws governing self defense, use of force, defensive tools, and citizen conduct vary by jurisdiction. Readers are responsible for knowing and complying with all applicable federal, state, and local laws. Nothing in this article should be interpreted as encouragement to seek confrontation or escalate situations. Any discussion of defensive options is presented in the context of avoiding harm and escaping imminent danger. Readers should seek qualified legal counsel and professional training before relying on any defensive tools or strategies discussed.

Unauthorized Roadblocks and Civil Unrest

In several American cities, including Minneapolis today and Atlanta in 2020, civilians have set up unauthorized roadblocks during periods of unrest. These are not protests in the traditional sense. They are people physically stopping vehicles, questioning drivers, and deciding who is allowed to pass.

This is not new. During the Atlanta unrest in 2020, a large portion of the police department walked off the job. At one point, the entire city was covered by a lieutenant and two sergeants. During that window, gangs established roadblocks and controlled movement in certain areas. Travelers were forced into direct contact with hostile groups without law enforcement backup.

What we are seeing now follows the same pattern. When law enforcement presence collapses or pulls back, power vacuums form quickly. Roadblocks are one of the first indicators that order is breaking down.

This article is written for Christian preppers who want practical guidance, not hype, and who understand that preparedness is part of stewardship.

Avoidance Comes First

The safest encounter with an unauthorized roadblock is the one you never have.

Before traveling, monitor local social media, neighborhood groups, and real time video feeds. Roadblocks tend to appear in clusters and shift locations. If you see reports of one, reroute early. Use parallel streets and add time to your trip if necessary.

Once you are physically stopped, your options narrow quickly.

If You Are Forced to Stop

If you encounter a roadblock and cannot avoid it:

Stay in the vehicle

Keep doors locked

Keep windows up or cracked only enough to speak

Seatbelt on

Engine running

Wheels straight

Do not hand over identification to civilians. Do not argue. Do not attempt to educate them on the law. Short, calm responses only. Your goal is to disengage safely, not to win an argument.

De Escalation Without Submission

Calm posture and tone still help. Hands visible on the wheel. Slow movements. Neutral language.

You are buying time and watching for an opening. That opening may be a moment when people shift positions or attention drifts. If you can roll forward and leave safely, do so and get out of the area immediately.

When They Try to Pull You Out

This is the critical point.

History is clear on what happens when drivers are removed from vehicles during riots. Reginald Denny was pulled from his truck during the Los Angeles riots and nearly beaten to death. Once you are outside the vehicle, you lose your greatest layer of protection.

If someone attempts to open doors or forcibly extract you, this becomes a self defense situation inside a confined space. You should already have a plan.

Vehicle Based Force Options

The objective is not to fight a crowd. The objective is to create a moment to escape.

A flashbang device from IWA International LLC is an effective option for vehicle defense. It creates intense light and sound that can disrupt attackers long enough to break contact without requiring you to exit the vehicle.

POM pepper spray, home defense model, can be deployed through a cracked window or door opening directly toward attackers. Used correctly, it creates distance and confusion so you can disengage and drive away.

Any force option should be trained with ahead of time. Hesitation comes from unfamiliarity.

Legal Protection Is Part of Preparedness

Preparedness does not stop when the threat ends.

Anyone carrying defensive tools should already have legal protection in place. After extensive research into eleven major self defense protection companies, Right To Bear stood out as the best option. Having coverage ahead of time removes uncertainty and allows you to focus on surviving the incident.

Vehicle Gear List for Civil Unrest

This is a practical, realistic list for everyday vehicles. No fantasy gear.

Defensive Tools

Flashbang device from IWA International LLC

POM pepper spray, home defense model

Spare pepper spray canister

Mobility and Escape

Full tank of fuel whenever possible

Offline maps downloaded to phone

Paper map of your metro area

Tire pressure maintained and checked regularly

Situational Awareness

Phone mount positioned for hands free navigation

External battery pack and charging cable

Dash camera that records forward view

Vehicle Security

Doors and window locks verified regularly

Window tint within legal limits but offering privacy

Headlights and brake lights fully functional

Medical

Documentation

Insurance and registration accessible but not visible

Emergency contact numbers written down

A Christian Perspective on Preparedness

Scripture does not call Christians to passivity or ignorance when facing danger. It repeatedly emphasizes discernment, restraint, and readiness, paired with the understanding that force may be necessary when evil presses in.

Proverbs 22:3 states, “The prudent sees danger and hides himself, but the simple go on and suffer for it.” Avoidance is not cowardice. It is wisdom. Choosing alternate routes, monitoring conditions, and staying away from unrest aligns directly with biblical instruction.

Romans 12:18 tells believers, “If possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all.” That verse contains an important qualifier. Peace is the goal when it is possible. Scripture does not command submission to lawlessness or violence when peace is no longer being offered.

Jesus Himself addressed the reality of hostile environments. In Luke 22:36, He instructed His disciples, “Let the one who has no sword sell his cloak and buy one.” This was not a call to aggression, but an acknowledgment that the world they were moving into was dangerous and that they were responsible for their own protection while carrying out their mission.

Throughout Scripture, God affirms the legitimacy of resisting evil when innocent life is threatened. Nehemiah 4:17 describes the rebuilding of Jerusalem’s wall: “Those who carried burdens were loaded in such a way that each labored on the work with one hand and held his weapon with the other.” Preparation and purpose existed side by side.

There is also a clear biblical foundation for asserting control when confronted by violent actors. Ecclesiastes 3:1 and 3:8 remind us that there is “a time for peace, and a time for war.” When individuals attempt to forcibly remove you from your vehicle, assault you, or place your life in immediate danger, that moment has shifted from peace to survival.

Preparation, tools, and a plan do not reflect fear. They reflect stewardship. Christians are accountable for the lives entrusted to them, including their own and those traveling with them. Refusing to prepare does not demonstrate faith. It demonstrates presumption.

Unauthorized roadblocks place innocent people at risk. Having a plan, maintaining awareness, and being willing to act decisively when escape is threatened aligns with both wisdom and responsibility taught throughout Scripture.

Final Thoughts

Unauthorized roadblocks are not theoretical. They have happened before and they are happening again.

Avoid when possible. Stay in the vehicle. Have tools. Have a plan. Have legal protection already in place.

Preparedness allows you to move through unstable moments without panic and without becoming a victim.

