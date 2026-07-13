Christian Warrior Prepper

Christian Warrior Prepper

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Alex's avatar
Alex
Jul 14

Keith, I am a Wildland Firefighter stationed in Santa Clarita, CA. Working for Angeles National Forest. You are right, great video and God Bless you for helping people out with your knowledge from experience. Ive been following you for some time now, really support what you do! I am also Lead Security for my Wife’s and I’s church in Burbank CA. That has been going exceptionally well as a result of your hard work and dedication to this ministry. thank you.

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1 reply by Keith Graves
Maggie's avatar
Maggie
Jul 13

The government has been aware of the terrorist threat of wilfires since around 2012. But, so many of my neighbors in Nor Cal mountains look at me like I've grown a second head if I mention it. Here's a video from 2014 discussing this threat.

https://youtu.be/7pqALAhzpgM?is=MWo6NwklUFRVHoW5

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