Christian Warrior Prepper

Christian Warrior Prepper

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen Price's avatar
Allen Price
13h

Someone came into my church a few weeks ago and took pictures, didn’t stay long and left really suspiciously. Ever since that time I’ve been watching your channel and I have been trying to get a security team started in my church also. There’s several people who carry in church including myself so I figured it would be smart to come here so I can get the stuff that you can’t say or do on YouTube. Thank you for starting your channel because it’s been very helpful to me so far

Reply
Share
Jim Manning's avatar
Jim Manning
12h

I must be doing something wrong. When I visit your "training" and "prepper" websites, I'm redirected to subscribe, but I already do, to both. I'll revisit next week.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture