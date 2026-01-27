Why subscribe?

Christian Warrior Prepper exists to help Christians think clearly and biblically about preparedness during uncertain times. Preparation is not fear, and it is not passivity. Scripture calls believers to be watchful, provide for their households, and care for others before hardship arrives.

This channel approaches readiness as stewardship. That includes food, water, medical planning, communications, and defense, all framed by obedience to God rather than survivalist culture or panic-driven thinking. Preparedness here is intentional, responsible, and outward-facing, not isolation or hoarding.

Christian Warrior Prepper works alongside Christian Warrior Training, which focuses on church security and immediate protection. This platform exists to address broader preparedness topics that do not always fit under church security alone, while remaining firmly rooted in Scripture.