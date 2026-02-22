Christian Warrior Prepper

Will the Cartel War in Mexico Spill Over Into the United States?
An intelligence assessment of CJNG escalation in Mexico and the real risk to U.S. law enforcement and citizens.
  Keith Graves
Rogue Roadblocks and the Risk of Being Trapped in Your Vehicle
Why unauthorized roadblocks during unrest put drivers at serious risk
  Keith Graves
California Fuel Supply Vulnerability: Threat Intelligence Briefing
West Coast fuel imports are rising sharply as refinery closures increase dependence on vulnerable maritime supply routes.
  Keith Graves
New Federal Threat Assessment and Why Christian Families Should Pay Attention
The newest government threat reporting shows instability continues, but Christian men can respond with strength and self control.
  Keith Graves
Intelligence Assessment: Force Posture Around Iran Signals Possible Regime-Level Operation
Naval deployments, long range bomber positioning, and missile defense movements suggest this is more than routine deterrence and could signal a broader…
  Keith Graves
The Next Civil War Is Coming. What Christians Can Do to Prepare
A practical guide for Christians facing ideological conflict, social pressure, and national instability.
  Keith Graves
Are China-Linked Bio Labs Part of Pre-War Positioning in the U.S.?
Christian Warrior PREPPER is made possible by our paid subscribers.
  Keith Graves
BREAKING: BIO Lab Found In Las Vegas: Threat Intelligence Bulletin
A threat intelligence bulletin regarding a bio lab found by LVMPD and FBI today
  Keith Graves
