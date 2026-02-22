Christian Warrior Prepper

Jim Manning
5h

Situational Awareness, at all times. I frequent (weekly) a Mexican restaurant, eyeballing the kitchen staff...stable so far and nothing out of the ordinary, but may be very clever.

Oz
4h

I work near an airport. A pretty depressed area LEO's call "The Blade". Drugs, prostitution and general crime perpetrated by addicts mostly. I live however, 17 clicks away in suburbia. Just for an instance like this I have 8 different routes mapped out just in case I have to deviate my path back to my home base. I practice my ABC's, legally even in Kalifornistan. Like Jim Manning mentioned below, SA is imperative. Make sure your loved ones have a plan or 6. Have a meeting place. Know who is going to get who in the event someone gets tied up or needs a way home. Check on neighbors. Coordinate with them in the event things get spicy in the burbs. I've always lived by this creed: "God, family, country, the rest is just filler till God brings us home. Pray up folks.

